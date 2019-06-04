MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
07-11-12-17-24
(seven, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $17,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:11-18-22-26-29-31, Doubler: N(eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:07-11-12-17-24(seven, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-four)Estimated jackpot: $17,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-03-04-05-08-09-11-15-17-20-21(one, three, four, five, eight, nine, eleven,…
Music
Brandon Maxwell, Rick Owens take top CFDA fashion awards
Designers Brandon Maxwell and Rick Owens have taken top honors at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards.
National
Military judge removes prosecutor from Navy SEAL murder case
A military judge took the rare step Monday to remove a prosecutor accused of misconduct from the war crimes case of a decorated Navy SEAL.