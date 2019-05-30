MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-04-23-27-29
(three, four, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
2 pedestrians, 5 others hurt in San Francisco SUV chase
A stolen sport utility vehicle struck two pedestrians and injured five other people Wednesday afternoon as it drove on a San Francisco sidewalk and smashed into other cars while fleeing police, authorities said.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:4-6-3(four, six, three)01-05-27-31-38(one, five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $315,000Estimated jackpot: $444 million05-06-18-24-30(five, six, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $25,00003-32-34-42-61,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:03-32-34-42-61, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2(three, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two, sixty-one; Powerball:…
National
Asian stocks mostly fall on Wall Street slide, trade fears
Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday after another round of selling on Wall Street and investor worries about a trade war.
Nation
Outdoorsman taking 'one last swim before breakfast' dies in shark attack in Hawaii
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Thomas Smiley seemingly could do anything and enjoyed everything. He was an excellent swimmer, an expert scuba diver. He was an…