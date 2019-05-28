MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-14-20-21-27
(one, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:06-17-19-30-31-37, Doubler: N(six, seventeen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:01-14-20-21-27(one, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-02-04-08-09-11-13-16-18-19-22(one, two, four, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen,…
Nation
The Latest: Trump visits US, Japanese troops aboard ships
The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Japan (all times local):
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:5-0-8(five, zero, eight)07-09-19-31-42(seven, nine, nineteen, thirty-one, forty-two)Estimated jackpot: $285,000Estimated jackpot: $418 million01-07-28-30-31(one, seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $26,000Estimated…