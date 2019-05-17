MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
04-07-11-16-21
(four, seven, eleven, sixteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
