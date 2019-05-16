MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
07-08-09-21-22
(seven, eight, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $79,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More From Nation
Music
Cheap Trick, Sara Gilbert part of gala honoring Linda Perry
A benefit gala honoring Linda Perry will include a performance by Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick and appearances from Oscar-nominated actress Juliette Lewis and Perry's wife, Sara Gilbert.
National
NYC Mayor de Blasio is seeking Democratic nod for president
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that he will seek the Democratic nomination for president, adding his name to an already long list of candidates itching for a chance to take on Donald Trump.
National
Feds: US Supreme Court should turn down 'Bridgegate' appeal
The U.S. solicitor general's office has recommended that the U.S. Supreme Court not hear the appeal of two convicted defendants in the "Bridgegate" case.
National
Alabama governor invokes God in banning nearly all abortions
Alabama's Republican governor has signed the most stringent abortion legislation in the nation, making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.
Nation
Report: Marine Corps punished instructors over hazing claims
The Marine Corps has punished at least eight drill instructors amid allegations of hazing and abuse at a training center in Parris Island, South Carolina.