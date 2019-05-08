MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-10-17-18-20
(three, ten, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Vice President Mike Pence will visit steel plant in St. Paul, farm near Fargo Thursday
The vice president is promoting the new free trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Variety
Houston girl in Amber Alert was removed from home in August
A 4-year-old Texas girl whose stepfather reported she was abducted over the weekend had been removed from the family home months earlier because of allegations of abuse but was later returned, a child protection agency said Tuesday.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:03-10-17-18-20(three, ten, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:02-03-04-06-07-08-09-11-13-17-21(two, three, four, six, seven, eight, nine,…
Local
Apartment complex re-opened after hazmat evacuation
A Minneapolis apartment complex evacuated Tuesday afternoon because of concern about a possible hazardous material is being re-opened after authorities determined there was no danger to the public, a police spokesman said.