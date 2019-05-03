MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
06-07-18-24-27
(six, seven, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
