MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
09-10-12-19-20
(nine, ten, twelve, nineteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $37,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
'Everyone was her sister': Woman killed at synagogue honored
Lori Kaye throwing herself in front of her synagogue's rabbi to protect him from a gunman's bullets epitomizes the life she led, her family and friends said Monday as they remembered a generous, vivacious and devout Jewish woman dedicated to spreading kindness and helping others no matter what.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:09-10-12-19-20(nine, ten, twelve, nineteen, twenty)Estimated jackpot: $37,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:06-07-12-22-31-37, Doubler: N(six, seven, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-04-08-09-10-12-14-17-20-21-22(one, four, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen,…
National
The Latest: Packed synagogue honors woman killed in attack
The Latest on a deadly attack on a Southern California synagogue (all times local):