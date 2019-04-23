MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
04-05-11-15-25
(four, five, eleven, fifteen, twenty-five)
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:04-05-11-15-25(four, five, eleven, fifteen, twenty-five)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Nation
Officials say 6 people died in Texas small plane crash
A man regularly volunteered to fly sick people in remote parts of the country to hospitals in Houston and Dallas was at the controls of a twin-engine airplane that crashed Monday in the Hill Country of Central Texas, killing all six aboard.
Nation
The Latest: 6 killed in central Texas plane identified
The Latest on a Texas plane crash that killed all six people on board (all times local):
National
Tennessee lawmakers send governor 'triggered' abortion ban
A proposal that would effectively outlaw most abortions in Tennessee if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade is headed to the governor's desk.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:3-8-1(three, eight, one)04-11-20-26-40(four, eleven, twenty, twenty-six, forty)Estimated jackpot: $915,000Estimated jackpot: $192 million15-22-23-25-29(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $25,000Estimated…