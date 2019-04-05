MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-17-20-23-25
(three, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
