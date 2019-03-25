MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-03-07-11-17
(two, three, seven, eleven, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $42,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Adele and Jennifer Lawrence whoop it up at NYC gay bar
Bar patrons in New York's Greenwich Village were in the right place at the right time when Adele and Jennifer Lawrence showed up.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:02-03-07-11-17(two, three, seven, eleven, seventeen)Estimated jackpot: $42,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
In summary of Mueller report, Democrats seize on obstruction question
Washington – Democrats on Sunday immediately seized on special counsel Robert Mueller’s refusal to exonerate President Donald Trump on the question of obstruction of…
Nation
Trump claims victory in Mueller report and spikes the ball
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was in the private quarters of his Florida club Sunday afternoon when two White House lawyers briefed him on the…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:KS-10C-5D-4H-4S(KS, 10C, 5D, 4H, 4S)