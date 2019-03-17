MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-11-14-17-29
(five, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Stories of the victims of the New Zealand mosque attack
An attack on a New Zealand mosque took the lives of 50 worshippers Friday and left dozens more wounded when a white supremacist opened fire…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:0-0-2(zero, zero, two)29-30-32-47-49, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 5(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-seven, forty-nine; Star Ball: five; ASB: five)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:29-30-32-47-49, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 5(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-seven, forty-nine;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:30-34-39-53-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2(thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball:…
Nation
Balloons may have caused "shooter" alert at U of Michigan
The University of Michigan says popping balloons may have sparked an "active shooter" alert at a building in the middle of campus.