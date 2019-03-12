MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-05-08-11-24
(two, five, eight, eleven, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $18,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
