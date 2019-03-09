MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
12-15-25-30-31
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
