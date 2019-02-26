MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
04-06-07-08-15
(four, six, seven, eight, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:8-0-7(eight, zero, seven)12-20-25-42-44(twelve, twenty, twenty-five, forty-two, forty-four)Estimated jackpot: $160,00024-26-31-45-48, Lucky Ball: 17(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:24-26-31-45-48, Lucky Ball: 17(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-eight;…
Local
They tried to beat the blizzard, landed at the Owatonna Armory
More than 180 people crowded the armory, with another 60 taking shelter in a Lutheran church. The American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the Minnesota National Guard and local government agencies jumped into action to tend to the stranded travelers. They provided food, bedding and baby supplies while soothing frazzled nerves. It was the biggest shelter job any of them had ever taken on.
Nation
Finally, the Korean War may soon be over. Does it matter?
As President Donald Trump sits down with Kim Jong Un, current and former administration officials and Korea analysts are increasingly saying Trump will probably agree to declare a formal end to the Korean War, giving in to a long-standing North Korean demand.
Business
The Latest: Bodies taken from Texas plane crash site ID'd
The Latest on the search and recovery effort after the crash of a Boeing 767 cargo jet in Texas (all times local):