MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-05-10-11-30
(two, five, ten, eleven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
