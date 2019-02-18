MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-12-14-23-31
(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
Chicago police seek follow-up interview with Jussie Smollett
Chicago police said Sunday they're still seeking a follow-up interview with Jussie Smollett after receiving new information that "shifted" their investigation of a reported attack on the "Empire" actor.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:03-12-14-23-31(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:14-24-25-27-34-37, Doubler: N(fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Doubler:…
National
UK lawmakers slam Facebook, recommend stiffer regulation
British lawmakers issued a scathing report Monday that accused Facebook of intentionally violating privacy and anti-competition laws in the U.K., and called for greater oversight of social media companies.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:QC-JS-8C-5S-6S(QC, JS, 8C, 5S, 6S)
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.