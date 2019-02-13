MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
04-06-10-15-16
(four, six, ten, fifteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Smaller tax refunds surprise those expecting more relief
Changes to deductions and the IRS withholding tables mean some filers are getting an unexpected bill, even though they may be paying less overall.
Nation
Is it love? Maybe not, as romance scams proliferate
Is it love? Maybe not.The FTC announced this week that romance-related scams have surged recently and generated more losses than any other consumer fraud reported…
National
Highlights of the $330 billion-plus bill to avoid shutdown
It's not just about President Donald Trump's border wall.
National
The Latest: Arias accused of misconduct in Reno in 1998
The Latest on accusations of sexual misconduct against former Costa Rican President Oscar Arias (all times local):
Nation
2 dead after kidnapping, police chase in Missouri, Illinois
A man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and their 10-year-old daughter then killing a man during an attempted carjacking was shot to death following a police chase through Missouri and Illinois, authorities said Wednesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.