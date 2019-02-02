MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
08-12-26-27-30
(eight, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
