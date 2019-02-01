MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-08-10-19-27
(two, eight, ten, nineteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:10-14-19-21-33-37, Doubler: N(ten, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:02-08-10-19-27(two, eight, ten, nineteen, twenty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
Variety
Opioid maker considered profiting off addiction treatment
As the nation's opioid crisis was deepening, the company that makes a powerful prescription painkiller considered marketing an anti-addiction drug to "an attractive market" of people with addictions, according to allegations in court documents made public Thursday.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:JD-QH-AS-2C-7C(JD, QH, AS, 2C, 7C)
Variety
The Latest: Coast Guard stops search for missing plane
The Latest on missing medical transport plane in Alaska (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.