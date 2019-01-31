MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-02-07-10-13
(one, two, seven, ten, thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:5-5-7(five, five, seven)08-10-13-27-43(eight, ten, thirteen, twenty-seven, forty-three)Estimated jackpot: $545,000Estimated jackpot: $125 million01-22-24-26-31(one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $27,00002-12-16-29-54,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:02-12-16-29-54, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2(two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-nine, fifty-four; Powerball:…
National
Sen. Graham asks FBI director for briefing on Roger Stone raid
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that he wants a briefing from the FBI on the tactics it used last week when agents arrested President Donald Trump's confidant Roger Stone as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Variety
Parole recommended for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten
A California panel on Wednesday recommended that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be paroled after serving more than four decades in prison.
National
Asia shares gain on uptick in China factory survey, Fed talk
Shares rose in Asia on Thursday after a survey of Chinese manufacturers showed factory activity improved slightly in December.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.