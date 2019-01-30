MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
07-10-17-24-30
(seven, ten, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
After bankruptcy, PG&E headed back to court over wildfires
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will be back in a U.S. courtroom a day after declaring bankruptcy, as it tries to convince a judge not to order dramatic steps to try to prevent its equipment from causing more wildfires.
Variety
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten again seeks parole
The youngest follower of murderous cult leader Charles Manson will again ask a state panel to recommend her for parole.
National
LA Mayor Garcetti says he won't run for president in 2020
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will not seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, slightly winnowing a field that is still likely to be large and unwieldy for a party desperate to oust President Donald Trump.
National
California seeks faster forestry approvals in wildfire fight
California wildland managers said Tuesday that they want to speed up logging and prescribed burns designed to slow wildfires that have devastated communities in recent years.
Music
Karlie Kloss part of 'Project Runway' twists in Bravo return
A roundup of news from the Television Critics Association winter meeting, at which TV networks and streaming services are presenting details on upcoming programs.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.