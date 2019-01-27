MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
08-09-11-13-29
(eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $83,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:2-5-3(two, five, three)04-11-23-31-35, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3(four, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-five; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:04-11-23-31-35, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3(four, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-five;…
Nation
The Latest: Sheriff: No red flags ahead of deadly shooting
The Latest on shooting that killed five people (all times local):
Nation
Small earthquake hits Pacific Ocean off coast of Oregon
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Oregon.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:08-09-11-13-29(eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $83,000¶ Maximum…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.