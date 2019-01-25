MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
11-19-22-23-28
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
