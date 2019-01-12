MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-10-12-15-23
(three, ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $53,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
