MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
09-14-17-19-21
(nine, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Rain could hinder search for victims of California wildfire
Rain in the forecast could bring relief for those working to tame a devastating Northern California fire and frustration for those searching for remains of victims.
National
Latest: Sheriff: List of missing after fire drops to 1,000
The Latest on California's wildfires (all times local):
Nation
Searchers in California wildfire step up efforts; 77 dead
Volunteers in white coveralls, hard hats and masks poked through ash and debris Sunday, searching for the remains of victims of the devastating Northern California wildfire before rains forecast this week complicate their efforts.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:01-05-07-27-34-36, Doubler: Y(one, five, seven, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-six; Doubler:…
Nation
How a 10-acre Calif. fire became raging monster
On the morning of Nov. 8, as the sun rose over the isolated mountains in the Sierra Nevada, gale-force winds tore through the canyon. A fire outpost on the Feather River recorded blasts of 52 mph — a bad omen in a national forest that hadn't had a satisfying rain since May.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.