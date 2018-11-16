MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-07-17-18-23
(two, seven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $102,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Twins fan banned from Target Field over pursuit of baseballs goes to bat to stay at games
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Twins fan banned from Target Field over pursuit of baseballs goes to bat to stay at games
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
U.S. charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange inadvertently revealed by prosecutors
It could significantly advance the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and have major implications for those who publish government secrets.
National
The Latest: At least 55,000 ballots in Senate hand recount
The Latest on Florida's election recount (all times local):
Nation
California wildfire's massive toll: 63 dead, 631 missing so far
Officials were scrambling to pinpoint everyone's whereabouts, and the sheriff said that number probably included people who fled the blaze and didn't realize they had been reported missing.
National
Man shouts 'Heil Hitler' at Baltimore theater, causing panic
A man laced the atmosphere of a Baltimore theater with menace when he began shouting "Heil Hitler! Heil Trump!" during intermission of a classic play set in a Jewish village in czarist Russia. The patron's outburst during a Wednesday night production of "Fiddler on the Roof" sent panicked people running for the exits.
Variety
Wildlife officials seize mountain lion kitten fed bratwurst
Wildlife officials who seized a mountain lion kitten from a southern Colorado home say the feline fell ill after the residents fed it bratwurst.