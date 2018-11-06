MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-04-18-22-23
(one, four, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $117,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Asian shares meander, oil lower ahead of US midterms vote
Share prices are mixed in Asia as markets await the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections.
National
Pompeo to meet with NK counterpart Thursday in New York
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be traveling to New York on Thursday to meet with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Yong Chol.
National
With political future on line, Trump makes last midterm push
President Donald Trump, his shadow hanging over midterm elections that will determine the future of his administration, used his final pitch Monday to ask voters to help preserve "fragile" GOP victories that could be erased by Democratic gains in Congress.
National
Trump calls Fox's Hannity onstage at campaign rally
Fox News Channel insisted Sean Hannity would not be part of President Donald Trump's last midterm election rally Monday — but Trump called on Hannity to join him onstage anyway.
Nation
USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal
The U.S. Olympic Committee took steps Monday to decertify USA Gymnastics as the governing body for the sport at the Olympic level, choosing to pursue…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.