MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-07-15-22-28
(one, seven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
