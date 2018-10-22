MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
09-15-19-23-26
(nine, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
