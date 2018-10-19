MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-12-22-23-29
(two, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
