MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-04-09-14-27
(three, four, nine, fourteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $78,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Asian shares mixed in muted trading amid growth worries
Asian shares were mixed in muted trading Wednesday amid continuing worries about trade tensions and slowing global economic growth.
National
Alaska court: Borough prayer policy violates constitution
An Alaska court says a borough's policy on assembly meeting prayer violates the state constitution.
Nation
Connecticut man cleans out wallet, finds winning $1 million lottery ticket
Time was running out to claim the Powerball prize.
Variety
Muslim woman in Hawaii claims license renewal discrimination
A Muslim woman who wears a hijab was discriminated against while trying to renew her Hawaii driver's license, a civil liberties group said in a complaint letter Tuesday.
Business
Vacant office parks repurposed as school, college buildings
Across the U.S., office parks that have lost their luster with employers are being repurposed as school buildings.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.