MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-02-17-18-27
(one, two, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $40,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
