MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-11-17-21-26
(one, eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Tennessee's Bredesen fields questions on Kavanaugh at forum
Democrat Senate candidate Phil Bredesen on Monday faced some backlash from a Tennessee crowd for once again declining to say how he would vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
White House tells FBI it can talk to anyone about Kavanaugh
The White House has given the FBI clearance to interview anyone it wants to by Friday in its investigation of sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Democrats question Kavanaugh's credibility, temperament
Democrats are raising new questions about the truthfulness of Brett Kavanaugh's sworn testimony to the Senate, shifting tactics against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee as they await the results of the FBI's background investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.
Trump predicts havoc if Democrats take over Congress
As the fate of his Supreme Court pick hangs in the balance, President Donald Trump barnstormed for a Republican Senate candidate in Tennessee, warning that Democrats will unleash havoc if they gain control of Congress and accusing them of trying to sink his nominee.
Jury finds for LAPD officer in deadly shooting of man, 18
A jury has found that a Los Angeles police officer didn't use unreasonable force when he shot an 18-year-old man holding two guns.
