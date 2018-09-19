MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-11-17-22-24
(one, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Kavanaugh's accuser wants FBI probe before she testifies
Christine Blasey Ford wants the FBI to investigate her allegation that she was sexually assaulted by the Supreme Court nominee before she would appear at a Senate hearing, her lawyers said in a letter.
National
Relatives have vigil for 4 allegedly killed by border agent
Dozens of family members and friends of four slain women who investigators say were the victims of a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor gathered Tuesday evening in South Texas to remember them at a vigil.
Variety
2 detainees drown as van swept into S. Carolina flood waters
Two female detainees drowned Tuesday night when a van was swept away in rising South Carolina flood waters, according to authorities.
Variety
North Carolina gov pleads with storm evacuees to be patient
With Wilmington still mostly an island surrounded by Hurricane Florence's floodwaters and people waiting for hours for handouts of necessities like food, North Carolina's governor is pleading with thousands of evacuees to be patient and not return home just yet.
Nation
Canadian crabs with bad attitude threaten coastal ecosystem
Canadians are known as friendly folks, but these crabby brutes migrating from Canadian waters are better suited for the hockey rink.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.