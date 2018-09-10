MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-03-07-23-31
(two, three, seven, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $89,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
CBS' Les Moonves quits after new sex misconduct charges
CBS Chief Les Moonves resigned Sunday, just hours after six more women accused the veteran television executive of sexual misconduct.
Variety
The Latest: Miss New York named 2019 Miss America
The Latest on the Miss America pageant (all times local):
Music
John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice now EGOT winners
NBC's live version of "Jesus Christ Superstar" won an Emmy Award on Sunday and that made three men extra happy — it meant star John Legend, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice joined the elite squad of EGOT winners.
National
The Latest: Aaron Rodgers returns, leads Packers comeback
The Latest on the NFL's first Sunday of the regular season (all times EDT):10:50 p.m.The Green Bay Packers have come roaring back against the Chicago…
Variety
Top 5 finalists chosen in Miss America pageant
The top five contestants have been chosen in the Miss America pageant.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.