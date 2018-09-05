MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
16-18-19-22-28
(sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $23,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
