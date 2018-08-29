MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-19-21-22-30
(three, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Ex-South American soccer official to be sentenced in US case
A former top South American soccer official is facing sentencing in the sprawling FIFA (FEE'-fuh) bribery scandal.
Nation
Review board says Baltimore detective likely killed himself
Ten months after the mysterious death of a Baltimore police detective, an investigative review board has concluded that he most likely killed himself.
National
Venezuelans find US asylum surprisingly elusive
One was a Venezuelan army officer who deserted and joined the opposition. The other, a political activist who says he had to flee after pro-government forces attacked his home. They ended up in the U.S., among thousands of their countrymen seeking asylum in what seemed like an obvious place to do so.
National
Ducey, Garcia to face off for Arizona governor in November
The incumbent Republican governor and a Democratic Latino education professor won their parties' respective nods in Tuesday's primary election for Arizona's top office.
National
McSally, Sinema to face for Arizona Senate seat
Rep. Martha McSally has won the Republican nomination for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat, setting up a November contest with Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.