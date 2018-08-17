MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
06-12-15-16-20
(six, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
