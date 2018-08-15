MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-20-24-25-27
(two, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $96,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
