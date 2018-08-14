MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
08-11-14-20-25
(eight, eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
