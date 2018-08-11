MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-06-07-23-29
(one, six, seven, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
