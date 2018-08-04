MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-07-17-18-26
(five, seven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
Jessica Lange to return to 'American Horror Story'
Jessica Lange will return to "American Horror Story" in an episode directed by star Sarah Paulson during the show's upcoming season.
National
Judge reaffirms ruling that DACA must resume
A federal judge has reaffirmed his ruling that the Trump administration must resume a program that has shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.
Nation
Police shootout in Iowa leaves 1 dead, another injured
Police in southeastern Iowa say one person is dead and another injured following a shootout with officers that sent a nearby elementary school into lockdown.
Nation
Pompeo: Despite tensions, Turkey remains a key US ally
Despite a sharp deterioration in relations over the detention of an American pastor, the United States and Turkey remain valued partners, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday, in an apparent bid to ease tensions that have rocked ties between the NATO allies.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:4-2-3(four, two, three)04-09-11-13-33(four, nine, eleven, thirteen, thirty-three)Estimated jackpot: $445,00009-28-30-54-60, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2(nine, twenty-eight, thirty, fifty-four, sixty;…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.