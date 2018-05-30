MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-04-08-24-28
(one, four, eight, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Key laws, residents vexed when legislative leaders resign
When legislative leaders resign midterm, things can get messy.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:02-11-55-58-67, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3(two, eleven, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-seven; Mega…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:3-8-8(three, eight, eight)02-11-55-58-67, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3(two, eleven, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)06-08-18-25-29(six, eight,…
Variety
After pair of 1-in-1000 year floods, a town seeks safeguards
The deadly flash flood that devastated a Maryland town's historic center in July 2016 was dubbed a 1-in-1000 year event. Yet less than two years later, another treacherous flood again ravaged the town, gutting shops and killing a visitor.
Celebrities
Jury: David Copperfield not liable for tourist's injuries
Illusionist David Copperfield was found negligent but not financially responsible for a British tourist's injuries during a signature vanishing act that used participants from the audience of a Las Vegas Strip show in 2013, a jury said Tuesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.