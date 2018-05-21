MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
10-11-12-16-17
(ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
