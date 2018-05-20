MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
14-16-19-24-28
(fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
1 dead, 1 injured in cougar attack in Washington state
One man was killed and another seriously injured when they encountered a cougar Saturday while mountain biking in Washington state, officials said.
National
McCaskill defends CIA vote, says reasons are classified
Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri on Saturday defended her vote against President Donald Trump's pick for CIA director but said the specific reasons were classified.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:8-0-1(eight, zero, one)Estimated jackpot: $60 million11-16-17-24-26(eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-six)Estimated jackpot: $25,00003-06-09-17-56, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3(three, six,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:03-06-09-17-56, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3(three, six, nine, seventeen, fifty-six; Powerball:…
Nation
Hawaii lava flow ramps up as new magma mixes with old
Lava oozing out of cracks for two weeks in rural Hawaii neighborhoods took on new characteristics as fresher magma mixed with decades-old magma, sending a flow toward the ocean Saturday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.