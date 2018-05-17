MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
10-18-22-25-26
(ten, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Thousands of North Carolina teachers marched. Now what?
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper had just cheered the packed block of red-clad teachers by urging his Republican rivals running North Carolina's legislature to pay more for public school upgrades and teacher salaries.
Variety
Quakes damage roads as ash spews from Hawaii volcano
Earthquakes were damaging roads and buildings on Hawaii's Big Island on Wednesday as ash emissions streamed from Kilauea volcano.
National
Georgia GOP gubernatorial primary gets tough on immigration
The Republican gubernatorial primary in Georgia is shaping up as a contest over who's toughest on illegal immigration, with campaigns featuring a "deportation bus," a pickup truck for do-it-yourself immigrant roundups, and lots of tough talk about "criminal illegal aliens."
Music
Rapper T.I. claims wrongful arrest outside gated community
A lawyer for T.I. says the Grammy-winning rapper never got to tell his side of the story to police before they arrested him after a pre-dawn attempt this week to enter his gated community near Atlanta.
Nation
Officer shoots armed student at high school, charges filed
Charges were filed against a student who was wounded by a police officer after firing shots in a northern Illinois high school hallway while staff and seniors were meeting for a graduation rehearsal, Illinois State Police announced late Wednesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.