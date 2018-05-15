MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-14-20-21-31
(two, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
