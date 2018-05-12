MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-09-12-20-27
(two, nine, twelve, twenty, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $99,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
