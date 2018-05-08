MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-04-09-20-21
(one, four, nine, twenty, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Advisers aid baseball prospects, might do same in basketball
Evan Skoug had a decision to make his senior year of high school in 2014: go pro or go to college?He was rated the No.…
Variety
Google to showcase AI advances at its big conference
Google is likely to again put artificial intelligence in the spotlight at its annual developers conference Thursday.
National
Sheriff's office: Traffic stop ends violent abduction
Authorities say a traffic stop in Tennessee put an end to a violent abduction that began in Georgia.
Business
Asian shares advance as China reports recovery in exports
Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday following an upbeat finish on Wall Street. Chinese benchmarks surged after Beijing reported that exports rebounded in…
National
Newsom ad highlights odd incentives of top-2 primary
The California primary is a month away, but Democratic front-runner Gavin Newsom is already slamming Republican rival John Cox.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.